Montenegrin Coronavirus Patients’ Identities Exposed Online

Mar 182020
March 18, 2020 Breaches, Healthcare, Non-U.S.
Samir Kajosevic reports:
After Montenegrin Prime Minister Dusko Markovic announced on Tuesday evening that the country had its first two coronavirus cases, the patients’ identities were published by social media users.
Photos of one of the patients and her family were also posted online.
The ethnicities and religious beliefs of the patients were then targeted with hate-speech comments by some people on social networks.
Read more on Balkan Insight. The reporting does not explain how they were identified — was this an insider leak from a health facility or did family members or others divulge the information, or….? In any event, this is a dangerous thing to do.