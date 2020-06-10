Moncton doctor who snooped in patient files dead

CBC News reports a follow-up to a troubling breach of patient records:

A Moncton doctor who was fired for snooping through the medical records of women and girls has died.

Fernando Rojas Lievano died June 1, lawyer Mathieu Boutet told a judge Monday.

[…]

Rojas gained notoriety more than five years ago when it was revealed he had gone through the personal health information of 141 girls and women between the ages of 13 and 39 between September 2010 and January 2013 without permission.