Moncton doctor who snooped in patient files dead

Jun 102020
 
 June 10, 2020  Posted by  Breaches, Healthcare, Non-U.S.

CBC News reports a follow-up to a troubling breach of patient records:

A Moncton doctor who was fired for snooping through the medical records of women and girls has died.

Fernando Rojas Lievano died June 1, lawyer Mathieu Boutet told a judge Monday.

[…]

Rojas gained notoriety more than five years ago when it was revealed he had gone through the personal health information of 141 girls and women between the ages of 13 and 39 between September 2010 and January 2013 without permission.

Read more on CBC.

Related Posts:

 Leave a Reply

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

(required)

(required)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.