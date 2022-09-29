Modeling the Privacy Catwalk: Practical Steps Forward

Carolina Alonso and Nikki Edmunds of BakerHostetler write:
What’s Trending? (Privacy a la Mode)
Notable fashion brands have been engaging in a “trial period” of new technologies as privacy laws and privacy enforcement are trending – for example, exploring integrating branding into digital assets in video games, virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) technology, metaverses, and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Fashion naturally pushes the envelope, taking on risks in the interest of not being left behind and losing relevancy and notoriety. This brings about several legal issues, such as those arising from trademark infringement by NFT creators, as well as marketing collaborations as influencers are becoming an essential component of a brand’s commercial success.
