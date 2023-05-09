Mobile World Congress Organizer GSMA Slapped With GDPR Fine Of €200,000 By Spanish Data Protection Watchdog

Niharika Verma reports:

The Spanish data protection watchdog has imposed a fine of €200,000 (~$224k) on the GSM Association (GSMA), the organizer of Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2021, for breaching privacy rules. The violation was related to the collection of biometric data of show attendees, including the implementation of a facial recognition system called BREEZZ.

Read more at Hindustan Herald

