MN: Mayo Clinic settles another lawsuit stemming from insider-wrongdoing

Andy Brownell reports:

The Mayo Clinic has apparently settled another lawsuit stemming from a data breach by a former Mayo Clinic employee.

The lawsuit was filed in November 2020 by Olga Ryabchuk and sought class-action status on behalf of the more than 1600 Mayo Clinic patients who had their medical records improperly accessed. The case was officially dismissed by an Olmsted County Judge on December 30th at the request of the parties involved. The terms of the apparent settlement have not been disclosed.

When the data breach was disclosed by the Mayo Clinic in October 2020, it blamed former Mayo employee Ahmad Alsughhayer, alleging he may have viewed information about the names of patients, demographic information, date of birth, medical record numbers, clinical notes, and images. The lawsuit claimed those images included nude photos taken for medical purposes.