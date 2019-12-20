MN: Eden Prairie man charged with 11 counts of invasion of privacy

Dec 202019
December 20, 2019 Breaches, Healthcare, U.S.
SW NewsMedia reports:
An Eden Prairie man has been charged with 11 counts of invasion of privacy after he allegedly installed a camera in a bathroom at the Hennepin County Veteran’s Affairs Medical Center, according to a Hennepin County criminal complaint.
Mauricio Morales, 45, admitted to investigators that he had installed a camera in a trash can at the Veteran’s Affairs Medical Center after the camera was found on Feb. 22, the complaint says.
Read more on SW NewsMedia