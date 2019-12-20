MN: Eden Prairie man charged with 11 counts of invasion of privacy

Dec 202019
 
 December 20, 2019  Posted by  Breaches, Healthcare, U.S.

SW NewsMedia reports:

An Eden Prairie man has been charged with 11 counts of invasion of privacy after he allegedly installed a camera in a bathroom at the Hennepin County Veteran’s Affairs Medical Center, according to a Hennepin County criminal complaint.

Mauricio Morales, 45, admitted to investigators that he had installed a camera in a trash can at the Veteran’s Affairs Medical Center after the camera was found on Feb. 22, the complaint says.

Read more on SW NewsMedia

Related Posts:

 Leave a Reply

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

(required)

(required)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.