MN: Crookston Public School District notify parents about new student data privacy law

As reported by KROX:

The Crookston Public School District released a letter to families in the Crookston School District about the new student data privacy bill that was passed and how it will affect the School District and its students.

Dear District Parents/Families:

The Crookston Public School District uses a variety of digital tools to support student learning. Technology vendors and software are utilized to support work as we help all students develop the skills necessary to succeed in an ever-changing world.

This spring, the Minnesota legislature enacted a bill regarding student data privacy, which can be found here: https://www.revisor.mn.gov/laws/2022/0/Session+Law/ Chapter/69/. Effective for the 2022-23 school year and after, the new law creates requirements that schools and technology providers must meet regarding educational data and other matters, including specific provisions that must appear in contracts between technology providers and schools; limitations, and notice requirements before a school or a technology provider electronically accesses or monitors a school-issued device; and notice to parents and students “at the start of each school year” regarding any curriculum, testing or assessment technology provider contract affecting a student’s educational data.

We have created an inventory of our electronic curriculum, testing, and assessment tools, which is posted on the following link: https://isd593.app. learnplatform.com/new/public. This includes an outline of the student data elements within each tool. This list will be maintained, updated, and communicated annually to all families at the start of the school year. Please note that this inventory list is a work in progress.

Please reach out to Kevin Weber, Director of Technology, for additional questions regarding specific digital tools used in classrooms.

Sincerely,

Crookston School District Administration