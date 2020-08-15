MN: Concerns arise after DHS orders release of private health data of non-Band members to tribal health officials

 August 15, 2020  Posted by  Govt, Healthcare, Surveillance, U.S.

T.A. LeBrun reports:

Concerns have arisen over a July 21 order by Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) Commissioner Jan Malcolm to release the private health data of non-tribal members living on the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Reservation to tribal health authorities.

The order specifically relates to the transmission of COVID-19 and instructs local public health (LPH) to “release the names of non-tribal members who test positive for COVID-19 and live on the reservation as soon as possible to assist in the disease investigation and identify close contacts who had contact with positive COVID-19 cases and notify people who need to quarantine or isolate.” The order includes ten other federally recognized sovereign Indian Tribes in Minnesota as well.

Read more on MilleLacs Messenger.

