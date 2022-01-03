Mitek accused of biometric data privacy violations as BIPA settlements look good for lawyers

Chris Burt reports:

A potential class action lawsuit has been filed against Mitek alleging the company failed to meet the informed consent requirements of Illinois’ Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA) when authenticating users of the HyreCar app with selfie biometrics.

Named plaintiff Joshua Johnson claims to have uploaded a photo of his driver’s license and a selfie to be verified for onboarding to HyreCar, the Cook County Record reports. From this initial check, a biometric template was stored for future identity verification, according to the complaint.

The plaintiff alleges that Mitek is obligated to provide information, including data retention schedules, and obtain informed consent from its clients’ customers before collecting, processing and storing their biometrics.