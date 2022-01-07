Missouri Supreme Court hears arguments in medical marijuana privacy case

Jan 072022
Brandon Dunn reports:
On Tuesday, Missouri’s highest court heard oral arguments from James Layton, representing the State of Missouri’s Department of Health and Senior Services, the administrating department of the state’s medical marijuana program, and Joshua Hill, representing Kings Garden – the denied medical marijuana license applicant who originally requested in discovery of its appeal that the Department provide complete and unredacted copies of successful cultivation license applications.
You can listen to oral arguments and read more at Greenway Magazine.