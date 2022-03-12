Missouri Lawmaker Wants to Ban Residents’ Travels to Other States for Abortions

Mar 122022
March 12, 2022 Healthcare, Laws
Chris Walker reports:
Republican lawmaker in Missouri is hoping to ban residents in her state from traveling to other states to obtain abortion services through an enforcement mechanism that is similar to that of Texas’s restrictive abortion ban.
State Rep. Mary Elizabeth Coleman (R) has attached amendments to a number of abortion bills that are currently being considered within the state legislature, with hopes that her amendment will become law should one of those measures pass.
h/t, Joe Cadillic