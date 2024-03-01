Missouri Attorney General Bailey sues Planned Parenthood, citing Project Veritas video

Jonathan Shorman reports:
Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey alleged in a lawsuit on Thursday that Planned Parenthood Great Plains had helped organize abortions for minors out of state without parental consent, citing a video posted by the conservative group Project Veritas. Planned Parenthood Great Plains in response called Bailey’s actions “a press release dressed up as legal action from an unelected attorney general.” Bailey, a Republican appointed to office last year now facing a competitive primary contest, accused Planned Parenthood Great Plains, or PPGP, of working to pay for abortions for minors, as well as providing transportation and lodging. The lawsuit asserts that the organization represented to schools that minors should be excused for medical reasons without disclosing it was for an abortion.
