Mississippi’s ‘Pink House’ ground zero in U.S. abortion rights fight

May 232021
May 23, 2021 Court, Healthcare, Laws, U.S.
Gabriella Borter reports:
For eight years, Derenda Hancock has ushered women from their cars to the doors of Mississippi’s only abortion clinic, donning a rainbow vest as she shields them from protesters waving religious pamphlets and shouting “turn back!” through bullhorns.
Hancock, a 62-year-old part-time waitress, grew accustomed to repeated attempts by lawmakers and anti-abortion activists to block access to abortions at the Jackson Women’s Health Organization where she leads the clinic’s volunteer escorts.
Read more on Reuters.