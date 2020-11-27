Millions of Facebook users pass on $650 million privacy jackpot

Nov 272020
 
 November 27, 2020  Posted by  Business, Court, Featured News, Laws, U.S.

Bloomberg reports:

Facebook Inc. will be making payouts to only about a quarter of the 6 million Illinois residents eligible for the biggest consumer privacy settlement in U.S. history.

Based on a tally filed in court after Monday’s claims deadline, some 1.57 million people will probably pocket more than $300 each — after about a third of the $650 million settlement fund is set aside for their attorneys and administrative costs — from a lawsuit in which the social network was accused of collecting biometric images from its photo-tagging feature without consent.

Read more on Hindustan Times

Related Posts:

 Leave a Reply

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

(required)

(required)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.