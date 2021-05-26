Millions of Brits ‘unwittingly tracked’ by phone after Covid jab to see if movements changed

Alex Winter reports:

Millions of Brits have been unwittingly tracked by their mobile phones after getting the Covid jab, it’s reported. Health chiefs wanted the data to see if vaccinated people are moving about more after they have their inoculations.

And Government scientists admitted in an official report that one in ten jabbed Brits were tracked via their phones in February without their knowledge, the Telegraph reports.

via Joe Cadillic

