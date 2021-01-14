Millions Flock to Telegram and Signal as Fears Grow Over Big Tech

Jan 142021
January 14, 2021 Business, Online, Surveillance
By Jack Nicas, Mike Isaac and Sheera Frenkel report:
Neeraj Agrawal, a spokesman for a cryptocurrency think tank, has typically used the encrypted messaging app Signal to chat with privacy-minded colleagues and peers. So he was surprised on Monday when the app alerted him to two new users: Mom and Dad.
“Signal still had a subversive shine to it,” said Mr. Agrawal, 32. “Now my parents are on it.”
Read more on The New York Times.
Meanwhile, Taylor Hatmaker reports Telegram blocks ‘dozens’ of hardcore hate channels threatening violence.