Millions Flock to Telegram and Signal as Fears Grow Over Big Tech

By Jack Nicas, Mike Isaac and Sheera Frenkel report:

Neeraj Agrawal, a spokesman for a cryptocurrency think tank, has typically used the encrypted messaging app Signal to chat with privacy-minded colleagues and peers. So he was surprised on Monday when the app alerted him to two new users: Mom and Dad.

“Signal still had a subversive shine to it,” said Mr. Agrawal, 32. “Now my parents are on it.”