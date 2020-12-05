Mill River officials: Survey mistakenly sent to students

Jim Sabataso reports:

School officials at Mill River Union High School are apologizing for an email that was inadvertently sent to students containing a link to a third-party survey.

At the regular meeting of the Mill River Unified Union School District School Board Wednesday evening, Superintendent David Younce explained that an email containing a survey from the LGBTQ+ youth advocacy group Outright Vermont accidentally was sent to student in grades 7-12.

A request to send the survey to students was made by the high school’s Gay Straight Alliance club. According to Younce, the administration denied that request, but not before a previously scheduled email containing the link was sent to students’ school-issued email accounts earlier this week.