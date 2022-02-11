Military sexual misconduct settlement hit by privacy breach

Feb 112022
Lee Berthiaume reports:
The company administering the federal government’s $900-million settlement deal with Armed Forces members and veterans who experienced sexual misconduct while in uniform has inadvertently released private information about dozens of claimants.
Epiq Class Action Services Canada confirmed the privacy breach on Wednesday, after a veteran said she had received an e-mail last week containing letters intended for more than 40 other people.
Read more at Globe and Mail.