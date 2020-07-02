Microsoft’s Free Rein Over EU Staff Data Sparks Privacy Warning

Jul 022020
July 2, 2020 Business, Featured News, Non-U.S.
Stephanie Bodoni reports:
Microsoft Corp.’s licensing agreements with European Union authorities gave the U.S. tech giant free rein to oversee data processing activities for more than 45,000 EU officials, the institution’s own privacy watchdog warned.
The EU’s in-house data protection regulator said in its findings of a probe that institutions’ lack of control “over which sub-processors Microsoft used and lack of meaningful audit rights also presented significant issues.”
