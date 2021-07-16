Microsoft, Google, Citizen Lab blow lid off zero-day bug-exploiting spyware sold to governments

 July 16, 2021  Breaches, Business, Surveillance

Iain Thomson reports:

Software patches from Microsoft this week closed two vulnerabilities exploited by spyware said to have been sold to governments by Israeli developer Candiru.

On Thursday, Citizen Lab released a report fingering Candiru as the maker of the espionage toolkit, an outfit Microsoft code-named Sourgum. It is understood the spyware, code-named DevilsTongue by Microsoft, exploited at least a pair of zero-day holes in Windows to infect particular targets’ machines.

