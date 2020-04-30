Microsoft can’t get its privacy bill passed in its home state. It’s trying its luck elsewhere.

Apr 302020
Issie Lapowsky reports:
Microsoft’s multiyear effort to get privacy legislation passed in its home state of Washington came up short for a second time last month when state legislators couldn’t agree on a compromise version of what would have become the Washington Privacy Act.
But the losses at home haven’t stopped Microsoft from trying elsewhere. Protocol has identified four other states — Arizona, Hawaii, Illinois and Minnesota — where the company is trying to get versions of the Washington legislation passed.
