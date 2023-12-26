Microsoft 365 Copilot is here. What are the legal risks of using it?

John Farmer writes:
… What are the legal risks of using Copilot?
The biggest concern is confidentiality. With many generally available generative AIs, such as ChatGPT, anything you put in a prompt is used in the AI’s training. That creates a risk that your input could appear in someone else’s output. Also, the AI provider can see your input and output.
Microsoft promises that, with Copilot, your inputs and outputs are kept confidential. It says it will not use your input or output to train its AI for its other customers, and your input will not show up in the output of other Copilot users (at least outside of your company).
But there is a major catch….
h/t, Centennial Man