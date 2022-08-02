Michigan court blocks enforcement of 1931 abortion ban by county prosecutors

Aug 022022
Gabriella Borter and Sharon Bernstein report:
A Michigan judge on Monday blocked local prosecutors from enforcing a 1931 abortion ban, just hours after an appeals court ruled that they could do so, state Attorney General Dana Nessel said.
But in Kentucky the latest ruling from a judge reinstates two abortion bans for now, while the underlying challenge to the laws is litigated.
Read more at Reuters. The Michigan block is a temporary restraining order.