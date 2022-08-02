Michigan court blocks enforcement of 1931 abortion ban by county prosecutors

Aug 02 2022
 
 August 2, 2022  Posted by  Court, Healthcare, Laws

Gabriella Borter and Sharon Bernstein report:

A Michigan judge on Monday blocked local prosecutors from enforcing a 1931 abortion ban, just hours after an appeals court ruled that they could do so, state Attorney General Dana Nessel said.

But in Kentucky the latest ruling from a judge reinstates two abortion bans for now, while the underlying challenge to the laws is litigated.

Read more at Reuters. The Michigan block is a temporary restraining order.

