MI: Grand Blanc schools: Cameras in classrooms would violate student privacy

Aug 062022
 
 August 6, 2022  Posted by  Surveillance, U.S., Youth & Schools

Genevieve O’Gara reports:

Installing cameras in classrooms in the name of giving parents a window into their child’s education would violate the federal Family Education Rights and Privacy Act as well as Grand Blanc Community Schools’ policies, an attorney said at a July 19 board of education meeting.

The Grand Blanc View reported that parents and a board member had asked the district to place cameras in classrooms, or to allow students to use cellphones during class time. Advocates of the move say it would increase school transparency.

Read more at CapCon.

Related Posts:

 Leave a Reply

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

(required)

(required)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.