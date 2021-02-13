mHealth Apps Expose Millions to Cyberattacks

Becky Bracken reports:

Some 23 million mobile health (mHealth) application users are exposed to application programming interface (API) attacks that could expose sensitive information, according to researchers.

Generally speaking, APIs are an intermediary between applications that defines how they can talk to one another and allowing them to swap information. Researcher Alissa Knight with Approov tried to break into the APIs of 30 different mHealth app vendors, with the agreement she wouldn’t ID the vulnerable ones. Turns out, they were all vulnerable to one degree or another.