Meta’s VR Headset Harvests Personal Data Right Off Your Face

Oct 132022
October 13, 2022 Business, Surveillance, U.S.
Khari Johnson reports:
In November 2021, Facebook announced it would delete face recognition data extracted from images of more than 1 billion people and stop offering to automatically tag people in photos and videos. Luke Stark, an assistant professor at Western University, in Canada, told WIRED at the time that he considered the policy change a PR tactic because the company’s VR push would likely lead to the expanded collection of physiological data and raise new privacy concerns.
This week, Stark’s prediction proved right.
Read more at Wired.
h/t, Joe Cadillic