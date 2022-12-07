Meta’s behavioral ads will finally face GDPR privacy reckoning in January

Dec 072022
Natasha Lomas reports:
Major privacy complaints targeting the legality of Meta’s core advertising business model in Europe have finally been settled via a dispute resolution mechanism baked into the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).
The complaints, which date back to May 2018, take aim at the tech giant’s so-called forced consent to continue tracking and targeting users by processing their personal data to build profiles for behavioral advertising, so the outcome could have major ramifications for how Meta operates if regulators order the company to amend its practices.
Read more at TechCrunch.
