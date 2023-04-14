Meta Urged to Halt Plans Allowing Minors Into the Metaverse

Apr 142023
April 14, 2023 Business, U.S., Youth & Schools
Emily Birnbaum reports:
Dozens of advocacy organizations and children’s safety experts are calling on Meta Platforms Inc. to terminate its plans to allow minors into its new virtual reality world.
Meta is planning to invite teenagers and young adults to join its metaverse app, Horizon Worlds, in the coming months. But the groups and experts that signed the letter, which was sent to Meta Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg on Friday, argue that minors will face harassment and privacy violations on the virtual reality app, which is only in its early stages.
Read more at Bloomberg Law (subscription required).