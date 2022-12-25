Meta to pay record $725 million to settle class action over Cambridge Analytica scandal

Dec 252022
 
 December 25, 2022  Posted by  Breaches, Business, Court, Featured News

Edvard Pettersson reports:

Meta Platforms, the parent of Facebook, has agreed to pay $725 million to settle claims by its users that the social-media behemoth illegally gave third parties, including political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica, access to their private information.

The proposed settlement is the largest recovery ever achieved in a data-privacy class action, and it is the most Facebook has ever paid to resolve a private class action, attorneys for the users said in a request for preliminary approval filed late Thursday in San Francisco federal court.

Read more at Courthouse News.

