Meta To Face £3BN UK Lawsuit Over Data Monetization

Elizabeth Greenberg reports:

A UK-based lawsuit against Meta surrounding its sharing of data between platforms has been given the go ahead in London.

Despite Meta saying the claims are without merit, Dr Lisa Lovdahl Gormsen claims Meta is offering an unfair bargain with its users.

She is suing on behalf of 45 million Facebook users, claiming that Facebook is abusing its market dominance and forcing users to share their data from non-Facebook products and other Meta-owned platforms, like Instagram.

The lawsuit claims that sharing personal data with third parties has become conditional to using Facebook, creating a “take-it-or-leave-it” offer.