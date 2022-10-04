Meta settles lawsuit for ‘significant’ sum against businesses scraping Facebook and Instagram data

Sarah Perez and Zack Whittaker report:
Facebook parent Meta has settled a lawsuit in the U.S. against two companies that had engaged in data scraping operations, which had seen them gathering data from Facebook and Instagram users for marketing intelligence purposes, according to the original complaint filed in October 2020. The companies named in the suit, Israeli-based BrandTotal Ltd. and Delaware-incorporated Unimania Inc., agreed to a permanent injunction banning them from scraping Facebook and Instagram data going forward or profiting from the data they collected. They also agreed to pay a “significant financial sum” as part of their settlement, Meta says.
Meta declined to disclose the sum paid, however, and court filings didn’t specify the amount.
