Meta Lawsuit a ‘Serious Attack’ on FTC Enforcement Authority

Tonya Riley and Katie Arcieri report:

Meta Platforms Inc.‘s latest salvo targeting the US Federal Trade Commission is also the latest to challenge a federal agency’s enforcement actions by questioning the constitutionality of its structure.

Meta sued the FTC on Thursday, asking for an immediate halt on the commission’s efforts to modify their 2020 privacy settlement. The social media behemoth claims that the agency’s in-house process to deliberate on the matter violates the US Constitution.

At the center of Meta’s complaint is the allegation that the FTC’s administrative process is biased in favor of its commissioners in a way that an independent court’s proceedings wouldn’t be.