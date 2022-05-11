Meta challenges authority of German regulator at top EU court

May 112022
Molly Quell reports:
Facebook’s parent company Meta is asking the European Union’s highest court to overrule a decision by Germany’s competition watchdog that found Facebook abused its position as the largest social network in the country to violate data protection regulations.
The European Court of Justice held a hearing Tuesday over whether the German Federal Cartel Office, or the Bundeskartellamt, overstepped its authority when it concluded in 2019 that Facebook was using its dominance in the social media market to violate EU data privacy laws and ordered it to stop sharing data across its platforms.
