Messaging app JusTalk is spilling millions of unencrypted messages

Jul 222022
Zack Whittaker reports:
Popular video calling and messaging app JusTalk claims to be both secure and encrypted. But a security lapse has proven the app to be neither secure nor encrypted after a huge cache of users’ unencrypted private messages was found online.
Security researcher Anurag Sen found the data this week and asked TechCrunch for help in reporting it to the company. Juphoon, the China-based cloud company behind the messaging app said it spun out the service in 2016 and is now owned and operated by Ningbo Jus, a company that appears to share the same office as listed on Juphoon’s website.
