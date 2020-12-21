Menstruation apps store excessive information, privacy charity says

Dec 212020
December 21, 2020 Business, Healthcare
Sarah Marsh reports:
Menstruation apps are unnecessarily storing personal data such as what medication women are on, their birth control habits and how hard women find it to reach orgasm, privacy campaigners have said.
A study of five leading apps by Privacy International, a UK-based charity, found that companies held intimate information on users including answers to questions about when they have yeast infections and how often they have sex or see a gynaecologist.
