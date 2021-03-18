Members of the California Privacy Protection Agency Announced; other changes in CCPA approved

Alexandra Scott, Lindsey Tonsager, Libbie Canter, and Jake Levine of Covington & Burling write:

The five members of the California Privacy Protection Agency (“CPPA”) were announced today. The members – who were appointed by Governor Newsom, Attorney General Becerra, Senate President pro Tempore Atkins, and Assembly Speaker Rendon – will lead the new agency, which will have rulemaking and enforcement authority under the California Privacy Rights Act (“CPRA”).

Find out more about their duties on InsidePrivacy.

In other CCPA news, Joseph J. Lazzarotti, Jason C. Gavejian and Maya Atrakchi of JacksonLewis write:

Here we go again! On March 15th, 2021, the California Department of Justice (“Department”) announced approval of modifications to the California Consumer Privacy Act’s (CCPA) regulations, originally introduced in December of 2020. The new regulations mainly modify provisions related to a consumer’s right to opt out of sale of their personal information, with the aim of “protecting consumers from unlawful business practices that may be deceptive or misleading”. The changes to the regulations are effective immediately.

Read more on the modifications on Workplace Privacy, Data Management & Security Report.