Members of Congress Ask FBI to Provide Information on Law Enforcement Face Surveillance

Dec 222022
 
 December 22, 2022  Posted by  Laws, Surveillance, U.S.

In a letter to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Representatives Ted Lieu (D-CA) and Rep. Yvette Clark (D-NY), along with Sen. John Ossoff (D-GA), requested information on the deployment of face surveillance by the FBI and state and local law enforcement. The letter asks the FBI for a range of information, including: a breakdown of crimes for which face surveillance has been used; policies on the level of suspicion required before authorities may use face surveillance; details on FBI oversight of state and local law enforcement use of the FBI’s Next Generation Identification-Interstate Photo System (NGI-IPS), which processes “thousands of facial recognition scans per month” from state and local law enforcement; and data on the use of face surveillance relating to protests and other First Amendment-protected activities.

