Meghan Markle loses first stage of High Court fight against Mail On Sunday publishers, Associated Newspapers
May 012020
News.com.au reports:
The Duchess of Sussex has had part of the privacy claim she brought against a tabloid newspaper struck out by London’s High Court on Friday.
Meghan is suing publisher Associated Newspapers over articles its Mail on Sunday newspaper printed in February last year that included parts of a letter she had sent to her estranged father, Thomas Markle.
At a hearing last week, the paper’s lawyer argued that allegations it had acted dishonestly and had stoked the family rift should be removed from the case along with references to other articles about the royal that Meghan says were false.
Read more on news.com.au.