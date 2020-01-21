Medical software company tells customers it won’t use Google Cloud amid privacy concerns

Jan 212020
 
 January 21, 2020

Audrey Conklin reports:

Epic Systems, a medical software company, is reportedly no longer considering Google Cloud as an option for its storage technology.

Representatives began calling customers to inform them of Epic Systems’ decision to drop Google as a partner in its efforts to stay up to date with its health care management technology, following several other health care systems, CNBC reported, citing three people with knowledge of the decision.

