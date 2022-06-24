Medical Privacy Loses in the (Wisconsin) Hagedorn Court

Jun 242022
M.D. Kittle reported on June 10:
The Evers administration is free to disclose private medical information from businesses thanks to Supreme Court Justice Brian Hagedorn, the conservative in name only who once again sided with Big Government liberals on the court.
In a 4-3 ruling, the majority agreed with the liberal District IV Court of Appeals, the administration and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that releasing the names of businesses — small and large — with at least two or more employees who tested positive for COVID is allowable under the state’s open records law.
