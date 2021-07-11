MD: Montgomery County Public School parents help lead push for better federal student privacy protections

Caitlynn Peetz reports:

Some Montgomery County parents are leading a push for more stringent privacy protections for students after discovering what they call “massive failures.”

On Friday morning, 14 parents from nine states filed complaints with the U.S. Department of Education, raising concerns about the personal information gathered about students on online platforms, stored for years and shared with third-party vendors.

[…]

The group hopes to highlight a “loophole” in federal student privacy laws that doesn’t protect access to and sharing of students’ “metadata,” like their search history, websites visited, keyword searches, and times, locations and frequency of log-ins. All of that information can create a “profile” about children that vendors can use to track and market to, Cline said.