Mauritian government’s plan to intercept encrypted web traffic marks ‘death knell for freedom of speech’

Emma Woollacott reports:

The Mauritian government is considering plans to monitor and censor social media by intercepting web traffic.

In a consultation document (PDF), the country’s Information and Communication Technologies Authority (ICTA) calls for “harmful and illegal contents” to be removed.

To achieve this, it says, “It is important to segregate… all incoming and outgoing internet traffic in Mauritius, social media traffic, which will then need to be decrypted, re-encrypted and archived for inspection purposes as and when required.”