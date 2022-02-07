Massachusetts high court expands social media privacy rights

Feb 072022
Thomas F. Harrison reports:
A man who was careless with his privacy settings and accepted an anonymous “friend request” from someone who turned out to be an undercover cop became the unlikely catalyst Monday for a Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court decision that expands the privacy rights of social media users.
Writing for the unanimous court, Justice Frank Gaziano declined to adopt what has been the prevailing view “that … once any content is posted on social media, no reasonable expectation of privacy remains.”
Related: Opinion in Commonwealth vs. Averyk Carrasquillo