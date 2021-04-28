Mass legal action against Google would ‘open the floodgates’, (UK) Supreme Court told

PA News reports:

A billion-pound legal action against Google over claims it secretly tracked millions of iPhone users’ internet activity would “open the floodgates” to mass data protection claims if it is allowed to go ahead, the Supreme Court has heard.

Former Which? director Richard Lloyd, supported by campaign group Google You Owe Us, wants to bring a “representative action” against the US-based tech giant on behalf of around 4.4 million people in England and Wales.

He claims Google “illegally misused the data of millions of iPhone users”, through the “clandestine tracking and collation” of information about internet usage on iPhones’ Safari browser, known as the “Safari workaround”.

Mr Lloyd and Google You Owe Us hope to win between £1 billion and £3 billion in compensation for alleged breaches of the Data Protection Act.