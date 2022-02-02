Mass. lawmakers advance digital privacy bill

Feb 022022
Pranshu Verma reports:
Massachusetts state lawmakers on Tuesday advanced a digital privacy bill that would give residents more control over their online personal information. The legislation could spark a debate over digital privacy rights and alter how businesses use and profit from such data.
The legislation, called the Massachusetts Information Privacy and Security Act, passed through a joint committee focused on information technology and cybersecurity with bipartisan support by a 12-0 margin, with five members abstaining from voting. The bill will now likely go to the joint Ways and Means Committee, but it is unclear when it might be taken up for consideration.
