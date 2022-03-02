Maryland Proposes New K-12 Student Data Privacy Law

Mar 022022
March 2, 2022 Laws, U.S., Youth & Schools
Brandon Paykamian reports that state lawmakers sent Senate Bill 325 to the House for consideration. The bill would amend the state’s Student Data Privacy Act of 2015.
According to language in the bill, SB 325 would require local districts to submit a list of digital tools approved for use by educators, and it would require the Maryland State Department of Education to keep and annually update an online database of K-12 ed-tech tools used in state schools. In addition, the law would define “covered information” protected by state law as data that can be linked to individual students for marketing and advertising purposes.
