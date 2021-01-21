Maryland Man Arrested After GPS Unit Allegedly Shows He Was At Capitol Riot

 January 21, 2021

From the no-surprise department, NPR reports that a Maryland man already on probation was arrested after his GPS data show he was at — and in — the Capitol. Martin Austermuhle reports, in part:

After the Jan. 6 insurrection, Betancur allegedly told his probation officer that he had been inside the U.S. Capitol and had been tear-gassed, according to an affidavit submitted by an FBI agent. While he later recanted some of those statements, a review of location data from the GPS unit he had affixed to his ankle for a probation violation allegedly placed him “inside the initial position of U.S. Capitol Police barricades, and inside the area restricted on that day.”

Read more on NPR.

h/t, FourthAmendment.com

