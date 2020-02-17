Maryland Committee Holds Hearing on Bill to Ban Warrantless Stingray Spying, Hinder Federal Surveillance Program

Mike Maharrey writes:

Last Tuesday, a Maryland House committee held a hearing on a bill that would ban the use of “stingrays” to track the location of phones without a warrant and prohibit police from sweeping up electronic communications. The proposed law would not only protect privacy in Maryland, but it would also hinder one aspect of the federal surveillance state.

Del. David Moon (D), along with three fellow Democrats, introduced House Bill 499 (HB499) on Jan. 24. The legislation would help block the use of cell-site simulators, known as “stingrays.”