Maryland. chief judges press for law removing home addresses from internet

Steve Lash reports:

Citing violence and threats of harm against jurists nationwide, Maryland’s chief judges urged the General Assembly on Thursday to pass legislation to require the removal from the Internet of the home addresses and phone numbers of current and former judicial officers of the state.

Maryland Supreme Court Chief Justice Matthew Fader said all judicial officers are at risk and cited recent protests at the Bethesda-area homes of U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

“If those addresses can be found, think of the ease of finding the home addresses of the (Maryland) judge who took away custody of your children or sentenced a child or fiancé to prison and how upset those individuals can be with access to that information,” Fader told the Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee.