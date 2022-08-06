Marion County Schools to partner with Rank One Computing for new surveillance program

Aug 062022
 
 August 6, 2022  Posted by  Surveillance, U.S., Youth & Schools

(Well, their headline said “for new safety program” but I fixed that for them)

Last week, Madeline Edwards reported:

 Marion County Board of Education listened to a presentation about a facial recognition-based program that would serve as an extra safety measure within its schools.

Superintendent of Marion County Schools, Dr. Donna Hage, said that she felt this software would keep those within the school safe without the necessity of a weapon detector.

Read more at WDTV.

via Joe Cadillic

 

Related Posts:

 Leave a Reply

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

(required)

(required)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.